FY2025 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 115.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liquidia by 33.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $971,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

