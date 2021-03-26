FY2021 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTS. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,344,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

