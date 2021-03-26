FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $6.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

