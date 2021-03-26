FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Boosted by Analyst

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agile Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agile Group’s FY2022 earnings at $22.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agile Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $68.35 on Friday. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

