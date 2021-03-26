FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Heineken Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heineken in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $51.45 on Friday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

