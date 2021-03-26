FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Demant A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Demant A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

