Furucombo Hits Market Cap of $8.62 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Furucombo token can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $639,392.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Furucombo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

