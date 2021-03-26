Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.92 ($82.26).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) on Thursday, reaching €62.40 ($73.41). The company had a trading volume of 495,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

