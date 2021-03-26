Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $216.95 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.69.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

