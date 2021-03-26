FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Trading Down 6.5%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) shares were down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $35.91. Approximately 116,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,816,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in FOX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

