Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.