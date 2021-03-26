Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Shares of FIII stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. Forum Merger III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
About Forum Merger III
Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
