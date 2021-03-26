Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FBRX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $30.00. 34,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,021. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $405.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

