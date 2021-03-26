FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up to $42.24

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $44.43. FormFactor shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 1,336 shares traded.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

