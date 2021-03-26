FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.50% of FormFactor worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

