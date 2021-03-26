Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 3,697 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $4,508,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 155,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $148.37 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

