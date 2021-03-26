Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 5,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

