Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $39,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.