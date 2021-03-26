Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE FSR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.