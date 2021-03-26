FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of FCFS opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $42,412,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $3,014,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

