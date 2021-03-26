First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

FUNC stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

In other news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $59,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,535 shares of company stock worth $49,344. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

