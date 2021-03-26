First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 177,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,746,000.

FPE opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.