First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

FICS opened at $31.20 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.