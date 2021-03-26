First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.07

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.07 and traded as high as C$50.62. First National Financial shares last traded at C$50.37, with a volume of 37,106 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.