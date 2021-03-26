First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.