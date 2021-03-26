First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $314,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

