First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 427 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after buying an additional 492,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $97.08 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

