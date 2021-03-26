Financial Survey: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) versus FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Professional and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 2 0 3.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Professional’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $42.02 million 5.87 $2.34 million N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.88 $11.07 million N/A N/A

FNCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Professional on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

