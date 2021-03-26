Financial Review: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) vs. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XBiotech and Monopar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

XBiotech currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.95%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and Monopar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A N/A $668.63 million N/A N/A Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -13.98

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -7.07% -6.67% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.84% -40.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XBiotech beats Monopar Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox). XBiotech Inc. has a collaboration with BioBridge Global for the development of potential COVID 19 treatment based on natural antibodies from recovered patients. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

