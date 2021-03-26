Financial Comparison: Total (NYSE:TOT) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Total has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Total and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25% Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Total and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 7 7 0 2.50 Sundance Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Total presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Sundance Energy has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Sundance Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Total.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Total and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.61 $11.27 billion $4.38 10.43 Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.00 -$39.59 million ($0.58) N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Total beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

