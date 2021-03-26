Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $45.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

