Fiera Capital’s (FRRPF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRRPF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.19.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

