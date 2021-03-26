Fiera Capital’s (FRRPF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRRPF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.19.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

