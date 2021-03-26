FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $126,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $22,465,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,680. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

