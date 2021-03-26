Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $127.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

