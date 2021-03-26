Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,975 shares.The stock last traded at $118.66 and had previously closed at $118.85.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

