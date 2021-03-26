FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

