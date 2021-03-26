Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $104.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

