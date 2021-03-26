Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,214 shares of company stock valued at $451,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

