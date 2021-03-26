Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 556,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $6,063,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

