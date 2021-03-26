Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 18,235 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $9,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,843,475 shares of company stock valued at $186,391,833 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $78.26 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,607.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

