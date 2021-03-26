Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 34,021 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

