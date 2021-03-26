Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 19,155 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,495. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

