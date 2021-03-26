Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 10,795 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.20.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

