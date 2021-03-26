FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Releases Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%.

Shares of FAT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,592. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

