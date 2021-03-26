Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 7,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at $25,317,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60.

Fastly stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $3,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $2,514,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $17,459,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

