Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,140 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.03 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

