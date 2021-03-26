Falcon Project Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $145,136.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00208036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00809446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00077036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

