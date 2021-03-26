Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.70 million, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.