Falcon Edge Capital LP Invests $8.27 Million in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

SFT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

