Falcon Edge Capital LP Invests $17.14 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 324,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,141,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 0.42% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 6,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,086. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

